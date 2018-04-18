This Teen Said He Was Ill And Stayed Home For The Day – But When His Parents Returned, He’d Vanished

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring morning in Minnesota, and Christopher Kerze is supposed to be going to school. Instead, he decides to stay home, telling his parents that he is feeling unwell. Hours later, Christopher has disappeared. And almost 30 years later, the mystery of his whereabouts remains unsolved.

Christopher was born on February 19, 1973, and grew up in Eagan, a city some 18 miles south of Minneapolis, MN. The eldest of Jim and Loni Kerze’s three sons, he was more academically than athletically inclined. However, according to his parents, he was determined, and once took swimming lessons for years until he started to excel at the sport.

In fact, during his freshman year at Henry Sibley High School in nearby Mendota Heights, Christopher made it all the way onto the varsity swim team. On top of that, he was an honor roll student who loved to read and cultivated a small yet loyal circle of friends. In fact, to the outside observer, he appeared to enjoy a happy and fulfilling life.

