This Teen Was Babysitting When She Heard A Knock At The Door. Then Later Mom Got A Chilling Text

One afternoon in March 2017 a Californian teenager got the scare of her life. What happened to her while she was babysitting her niece was truly extraordinary. So extraordinary, in fact, that her story has made headlines around the world.
Savannah Jones, 14, had been asked to babysit Zoyee, her four-year-old niece. The two were at Savannah’s home in Montclair, California, and it was all going well. Until Savanna heard a noise, that is.
The teen heard someone knocking at the front door. But because she wasn’t expecting anyone to visit, she ignored it at first. But when the knocking persisted, Savannah thought something might be up.
After This 200-Year-Old Mummy Of A Buddhist Monk Was Found, Academics Claimed He Was Still Alive
After Burying The Pain Of Diana’s Death For 20 Years, Harry Has Admitted The Heartwrenching Truth
These 20 Photos Of World Leaders As Young People Will Make You Do A Double Take
These Garbagemen Began Crushing Trash In Their Truck. Then They Heard Desperate Cries From Inside
This Mom Was Pregnant When She Suddenly Vanished – But Her Facebook Mysteriously Kept Updating
If You Look Closely At A Lot Of Classic Disney Movies, You’ll Find They Look Surprisingly Alike
This New Mom Suddenly Couldn’t Walk. Then She Recalled Her Pain When The Nurse Put The Needle In
This Woman Spotted A Giant Alligator On A Golf Course – Then Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone
This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society
20 Years On, Here’s How The Cast Of Full House Have Changed
20 Moron Animals Ruining Perfect Romantic Moments
Her Son Kept Coming Home With Headaches. Then He Sent Her Some Photos From The Cafeteria