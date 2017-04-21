This Teen Was Babysitting When She Heard A Knock At The Door. Then Later Mom Got A Chilling Text

ADVERTISEMENT

One afternoon in March 2017 a Californian teenager got the scare of her life. What happened to her while she was babysitting her niece was truly extraordinary. So extraordinary, in fact, that her story has made headlines around the world.

Savannah Jones, 14, had been asked to babysit Zoyee, her four-year-old niece. The two were at Savannah’s home in Montclair, California, and it was all going well. Until Savanna heard a noise, that is.

The teen heard someone knocking at the front door. But because she wasn’t expecting anyone to visit, she ignored it at first. But when the knocking persisted, Savannah thought something might be up.

