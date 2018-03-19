In 1989 This Teen Went To A Party In Some Woods. But By The Next Morning She Was Nowhere To Be Seen

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a fall night in Massachusetts, and 14-year-old Melanie Melanson sneaks out to attend a party in the woods. But as the night passes, the revelers begin to peter out. And by the time that dawn arrives, Melanie has disappeared. Almost 30 years later, it’s a mystery that still haunts this New England community.

Melanie was born on November 1, 1984, in Woburn, a small city located some nine miles outside Boston, MA. Sadly, things weren’t easy for the young girl growing up. Apparently, her parents both had problems with substance abuse, and arguments often blighted their family life.

In fact, things got so bad that Melanie had already attempted to abscond from home. However, despite her family’s difficulties, the young girl did have some affection in her life. Luckily, her aunts and cousins provided some stability in her hectic situation. And by October 1989 the 14-year-old was living with her grandmother – although she still spoke to her parents regularly.

