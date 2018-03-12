Two Teens Skipped School One Day In 1969 – And They Have Not Been Seen Since

ADVERTISEMENT

Schoolgirls Patricia Spencer and Pamela Hobley were only teenagers when they went missing in Michigan on October 31, 1969. Authorities thought they’d died, but then, more than 40 years later, a new detective was assigned to the case. And in 2013 police revealed they had pinpointed some people of interest.

Patricia and Pamela played truant from Oscoda High School around 2:30 p.m. According to Chief Mark David of Oscoda Township Police, “there was a bomb threat” at about the same time. Whether this was related to the girls’ disappearance is not clear, but it’s possible the pair left as the school was evacuated. What is known is that the classmates walked down the town’s River Road – but to a unknown fate.

Patricia Ann Spencer, known as Patty, was 16 and fairly short in stature, standing at around 5 foot 3 inches tall. She had blue eyes and dark blonde hair. Furthermore, Patty had a distinctive mark on her leg: a vivid scar, courtesy of a dog bite.

