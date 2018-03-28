These Were America’s Most Wanted Criminals In The Years Between 1980 and 2000

ADVERTISEMENT

Back on March, 14 1950, one Thomas James Holden was the very first person to appear on the F.B.I.’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. He’d murdered his wife and her two brothers in 1949 and was finally captured in June 1951. Over the years, 517 suspects have made it on to the Most Wanted list, and of those 484 have been found, sometimes after their deaths – an impressive strike rate. Read on to find out who those figures were during the 1980s and 1990s.

21. 1980: Albert Victory

Albert Victory was sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering a police officer, John Varecha, in October 1968 in Manhattan, New York. But in May 1978 Victory bribed prison guards to allow him a visit to his girlfriend and took the opportunity to escape, earning his place in the F.B.I.’s Most Wanted list. Victory subsequently spent nearly three years on the run. He was eventually tracked down to a suburban house in Lafayette, California, in February 1981. Cops called him to tell him that there were 20 officers surrounding the property and, wisely, Victory opted to give himself up.

ADVERTISEMENT

20. 1981: Donald Eugene Webb

Donald Eugene Webb was charged with the 1980 slaying of Police Chief Gregory Adams of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania. Adams had been beaten and shot twice. Webb wasn’t around to face the charges, however, so he was entered onto the Most Wanted list in 1981. There he remained until the F.B.I. removed him on the assumption that he was dead. Then, in a surprise development, in 2017 his remains were found buried in a yard at an address in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. The police said that Webb had been dead since 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT