31 Years After His Wife And Daughters Mysteriously Vanished, Police Received An Anonymous Tip.

An evening in August 1985 proved very memorable for one Rhode Island dad, but for all the wrong reasons. Furthermore, it was an event that would change the lives of himself, his wife and his children forever. So, what really happened that night, and where did his family go?

The marriage of Russell and Elaine Yates had always been tempestuous. For one thing, Russell was prone to infidelity, engaging in various affairs over the years. However, Elaine had stuck with him for nearly 16 years when the couple decided to have children.

They welcomed their first daughter, Kimberly Ann Yates, into the world in October 1981. Moreover, the couple soon decided that one child wasn’t enough. As a result, they chose to have another, and Kelly Ann Yates arrived a year later.

