30 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Vanished, Police Received Surprising New Evidence

By Ken Macdonald
May 23, 2017
It was August 14, 1986, and Jeremy Bright was doing one of his favorite things – visiting the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point, Oregon. Indeed, the annual fair was the major happening in the community’s calendar. The five-day event included everything from carnival rides to square dancing.

The day before, on August 13, Jeremy had visited the fair with his old friend Johnny Fish. He’d also called his mother, who was in nearby Grants Pass, from a payphone. During the call he’d confirm arrangements for her to pick him and his ten-year-old sister up from their stepfather’s home in Myrtle Point, where the two were staying.

On the August 14, a Thursday, Jeremy was at the fair again with his sister S’te. The lanky teenager, already 6 feet tall and wearing size 13 shoes, split up from his sister at 2:00 p.m., agreeing to meet up again three hours later.

