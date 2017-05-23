It was August 14, 1986, and Jeremy Bright was doing one of his favorite things – visiting the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point, Oregon. Indeed, the annual fair was the major happening in the community’s calendar. The five-day event included everything from carnival rides to square dancing.
The day before, on August 13, Jeremy had visited the fair with his old friend Johnny Fish. He’d also called his mother, who was in nearby Grants Pass, from a payphone. During the call he’d confirm arrangements for her to pick him and his ten-year-old sister up from their stepfather’s home in Myrtle Point, where the two were staying.
On the August 14, a Thursday, Jeremy was at the fair again with his sister S’te. The lanky teenager, already 6 feet tall and wearing size 13 shoes, split up from his sister at 2:00 p.m., agreeing to meet up again three hours later.
-
7 Years After This Woman Was Mauled By A Chimpanzee, She Finally Opened Up About Her Horrific Ordeal
-
This NFL Star Was Minding His Own Business On A Flight. Then The Woman Behind Him Gave Him A Note
-
30 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Vanished, Police Received Surprising New Evidence
-
When These Teens Found A Car Wreck In The Woods, They Ran Off As Soon As They Realized Who Owned It
-
Years After This POW Was Rescued From Iraq, She Revealed The Astonishing Truth About Her Ordeal
-
20 The Price Is Right Secrets That Bob Barker Has Kept Under Wraps
-
19 Weird Historical Devices That Our Close Ancestors Actually Used
-
This Cat Knocked On Their Door Every Day For Two Years - For One Surprising Reason
-
24 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, Police Made A Harrowing Discovery On The Moors
-
After This Teen Was Given A Dress Code Violation, Her Mom Wrote An Epic Response To The Principal
-
Her Drunk Boyfriend Overslept And Ruined Their Day – So This Woman Got The Ultimate Revenge
-
Historians Dismissed These Doodles By Da Vinci, But They Contain A Massive Discovery For Science