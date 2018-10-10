This Punk Rocker Was Believed To Be Dead – But Years Later His Lawyer Got A Most Unexpected Call

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 1988 a French punk band helped mastermind a robbery that netted millions. In time, all of the culprits were caught – except one. Then, 30 years later, a French lawyer received a call that finally revealed the fate of Gilles Bertin, lead singer of Camera Silens. But would he face justice for his crimes?

Born in the early 1960s in Paris, France, Bertin became an integral part of the country’s flourishing punk scene as the lead singer in Bordeaux band Camera Silens. Formed in 1981 the group encapsulated the attitude of a lost generation – anarchists and rebels disillusioned with society and searching for a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the 1970s, punk music had been establishing itself in France, partly inspired by the popularity of the genre in America and the United Kingdom. In fact, some even drew parallels between Bertin’s on-stage persona and that of the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious, one of the era’s most recognizable icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT