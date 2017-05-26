It’s just before Christmas in the small city of Waterville, Maine and little Ayla Reynolds is staying with her dad. As he tells the story, he puts her to bed wearing green spotted pajamas emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Princess.” But the next morning, Ayla has disappeared. Her family is distraught – but is there more to the story than meets the eye?
Ayla was born in Waterville on April 4, 2010 to Trista Reynolds and Justin DiPietro. Trista’s pregnancy apparently caught them both by surprise, and she has said that Justin originally wanted her to give the child up for adoption – however, she refused.
Although she tried to be a good mother to her daughter, Trista struggled with drug addiction. Then, when Ayla turned a year old, she decided that enough was enough. Trista checked herself into a rehabilitation center and arranged for Ayla to stay with her sister Jessica.
-
This 20-Month-Old Went Missing From Her Father’s House. Then Her Blood Was Found Near The Bed
-
Researchers Studied The Effects Of High-Intensity Workouts - And Came To A Stunning Conclusion
-
This Stray Pit Bull Cowered In The Bushes From The Storm – Before Rescuers Saw What She Was Hiding
-
The 19 Most Terrible Movie Endings Ever To Hit Theater Screens
-
When This Computer Engineer Bride Realized She Had No Girlfriends, She Asked Her Bros Along Instead
-
After This Abused Dog Was Abandoned By His Owners, He Lived Alone On A Roadside Armchair For Days
-
The 20 Greatest Paintings Stolen And Yet To Be Recovered
-
After This Man Rescued Four Baby Squirrels, His Cat’s Reaction Was Startling
-
Here’s How Queen Latifah’s Style Has Transformed From Street To Chic
-
10 Years After Her Brother Died In A Car Crash, A Stranger Came To Her Birthday And Left Her Stunned
-
When Authorities Drained This 200-Year-Old Canal, What They Found At The Bottom Was Extraordinary
-
Police Raided A Warehouse In Indonesia And Seized Boxes Full Of The Most Heartbreaking Cargo