This 20-Month-Old Went Missing From Her Father’s House. Then Her Blood Was Found Near The Bed

It’s just before Christmas in the small city of Waterville, Maine and little Ayla Reynolds is staying with her dad. As he tells the story, he puts her to bed wearing green spotted pajamas emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Princess.” But the next morning, Ayla has disappeared. Her family is distraught – but is there more to the story than meets the eye?

Ayla was born in Waterville on April 4, 2010 to Trista Reynolds and Justin DiPietro. Trista’s pregnancy apparently caught them both by surprise, and she has said that Justin originally wanted her to give the child up for adoption – however, she refused.

Although she tried to be a good mother to her daughter, Trista struggled with drug addiction. Then, when Ayla turned a year old, she decided that enough was enough. Trista checked herself into a rehabilitation center and arranged for Ayla to stay with her sister Jessica.

