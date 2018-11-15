The True Story Of The Kentucky Students Who Tried To Pull Off An Insane Book Heist Worth Millions

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s December in the college town of Lexington, Kentucky, and an elaborate heist is underway. In the Rare Book Room of Transylvania University, a librarian lies bound on the floor while two men attempt to escape with volumes worth millions of dollars. They then make a high-speed escape – but soon their plan begins to unravel.

Raised in the city’s affluent south side, Warren Lipka and Spencer Reinhard were friends from an early age. Tall and outgoing, Lipka had a reputation as a joker, while the artistic and ambitious Reinhard was considered the more reserved of the two. Nevertheless, the pair shared a love of soccer, becoming the varsity captains of their respective schools.

After graduating, Lipka landed himself an athletic scholarship at the University of Kentucky, while Reinhard enrolled at Transylvania University, a liberal arts college also based in Lexington, KY. Both young men found that life after high school wasn’t quite what they were expecting it to be, however, and they soon became disillusioned.

