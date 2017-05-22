24 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, Police Made A Harrowing Discovery On The Moors

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a summer evening in Manchester, and Pauline Reade is dressed up for a night out. Wearing high heels and a pink and gold dress, she makes her way to a local club. However, something happens along the way, and Pauline subsequently vanishes into the night. For more than two decades, her disappearance remains a mystery – until police make a heartbreaking discovery on nearby Saddleworth Moor.

The story began in January 1961 when Myra Hindley, 18, took a job as a typist at Millwards, a chemical distribution company in Manchester, England. Hindley had grown up in the area, where she had experienced a traumatic and often violent childhood at the hands of her father, an alcoholic former soldier.

At Millwards, Hindley subsequently met 23-year-old Ian Brady, who worked in a clerical position at the firm. Growing up in Glasgow, Brady had often been in trouble with the law, spending much of his youth in an out of detention centers around the country.

