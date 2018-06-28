This Ukrainian Enrolled In A Small-Town School And Pulled Off An Insanely Audacious Hoax

ADVERTISEMENT

In a high school in small-town Pennsylvania, Asher Potts is working hard at becoming a model student. A member of the National Honor Society, he dreams of attending a prestigious university and pursuing a career in engineering. But behind the scenes, Asher is far from what he seems.

In another life, Potts was Artur Samarin, a Ukrainian who grew up in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka. Always an excellent student, he felt trapped by the limitations of his post-Soviet home town. And while he excelled at his local university, he longed for the opportunities that he was sure would await him in another place.

Convinced that only America could provide him with the future that he craved, Samarin applied for an exchange program that would allow him to work temporarily in the United States. And even though his family were struggling to put food on the table, they gave everything they had to support him in his endeavors.

