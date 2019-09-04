This Rising Star Appeared Onstage With Drake – But Now He’s Been Charged With A Horrific Crime

It has been one day since a terrible crime in London – the dust has yet to settle. But police have already figured out the identity of one of their suspects. And it just so happens that one of the men they have arrested is Unknown T, a rapper whose star is on the rise.
For his part, Unknown T has already accomplished a lot in his drill rapping career. The young artist, born in September 1997, had a single launch to number 48 on the U.K. Singles Chart, and festivals had enlisted him to perform at upcoming events. On top of that, Unknown T appeared on stage with Drake at the latter’s show in London in April 2019.