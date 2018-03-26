A Week After This 5-Year-Old Disappeared From Her Home, Police Found A Body In A Neighbor’s Basement

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a nightmare scenario for the little girl's parents. Destiny Norton, five, went missing on July 16, 2006. She wandered out to the backyard of her home in Salt Lake City. Five minutes later, when her dad came looking for her, she had vanished. The garden was fenced in on all sides, making her disappearance all the more puzzling.

She had green streaks running through her blonde hair and a playful smile often painted across her face. Her parents look back fondly on memories of her dancing for their wedding photographs. Jesse Garcia II, 22, a family acquaintance, told The New York Times, “She was a loving little girl. Always talking to everybody. She always wanted to be your friend.”

Destiny lived with her parents Rachel and Rick Norton, as well as her younger sister Trinity, who was close to reaching her first birthday at the time of the incident. The Nortons' home was a ranch house in which they co-habited with numerous friends. They were involved in the local drum circle scene. And when Destiny vanished, the collective scoured the city to find her.

