When This Entire Family Died Within A Few Years Of One Another, Police Began To Grow Suspicious

ADVERTISEMENT

Arriving at an affluent home in the suburbs of Mississauga, Canada, a paramedic experiences a strange sense of deja vu. In fact, this is the third body to be discovered at 3635 Pitch Pine Crescent, and now two generations of a single family have been wiped out. But could it really be just a coincidence, or is there something more sinister at work?

Bill and Bridget Harrison met in the 1960s in the bohemian city of Stratford, Ontario. In 1969 they married and moved east to Mississauga, where Bill began working in sales. Bridget, meanwhile, launched an impressive career as an educator, inspiring hundreds of students to go on to achieve their dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, however, Bill and Bridget weren’t able to have children of their own. So, in 1973 they adopted a six-month-old boy named Caleb. As he grew older, Caleb had difficulties at school and developed a habit of causing trouble. Nevertheless, his parents loved him, and Bill often found himself playing peacemaker between his wife and child.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT