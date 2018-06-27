When An Ex-Cop Took His Family Out To Lunch, They Had No Idea Of The Horrific Fate That Lay In Store

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s lunchtime in the North Carolina suburbs, and Roger Self’s family are sitting down to a meal. But just as they start to tuck into their food, Roger excuses himself from the table. Within moments, the convivial scene has descended into chaos – and the lives of those present will never be the same.

Back in the 1970s, Roger worked for the local police department in the city of Gastonia, NC.

Following his career in law enforcement, he decided to make the move into private investigation. And in 1989 he opened Southeastern Loss Management, a company specializing in investigating employee misconduct.

For almost 30 years, Roger continued to oversee his investigation firm. In the meantime, he and his wife Dianne were busy raising a family – a son, Josh, and a daughter, Katelyn. On top of that, Roger also volunteered as a youth minister, spreading the word of his Baptist faith throughout the community.

