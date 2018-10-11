When His Elderly Parents Tried To Evict Him, A 50-Year-Old Man Exacted His Horrific Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s May 2018 in Winfield, Illinois, and 50-year-old Karl Clinkenbeard is at the home of his elderly folks. All his life, he’s been in and out of trouble with the law, and it seems his mom and dad have finally had enough of putting their son up. But one morning, a concerned neighbor stumbles upon a horrifying sight.

The son of Clyde and Nancy Clinkenbeard, Karl had been troubled from an early age. In fact, according to court records, he started smoking marijuana when he was just 14 years old. By the following year, he was drinking alcohol, and by the time that he was 17 he was known to consume an entire case of beer every day.

Apparently, it wasn’t just substance abuse that marred Karl’s younger years. In 1988 he was convicted for burglary, and two years later he found himself facing felony charges once more – this time in relation to a loaded pistol that was discovered in his possession. And sadly, the problems didn’t stop there.

