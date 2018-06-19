When An Intruder Invaded This Teen Mom’s Home, She Rang 911 With A Life-Or-Death Question

ADVERTISEMENT

It was New Year’s Eve in Blanchard, Oklahoma, and 18-year-old Sarah Dawn McKinley was facing a terror that is the stuff of nightmares. Two men were trying to break into her home as she sat with her baby. This was when McKinley called 911 to ask a life-or-death question.

McKinley was no stranger to trauma. Her 50-something husband had died not two weeks previously after succumbing to lung cancer. Furthermore, her dogs had been discovered dead in the recent past, too. But McKinley’s situation was about to become even worse.

Left to care for her three-month-old baby by herself, McKinley had been perturbed by a visit that had taken place not long after her husband’s funeral. A man introducing himself as Justin Martin had come by her house. Strangely, though, his visit had taken place at night, while it was very dark outside.

