When Lumberton, New Jersey, mom Koeberle Bull logged into Facebook one morning, a racist screed confronted her. And after she got the authorities involved, they came to believe that a Kentucky man might have had an evil plan.

Bull is a mom of three kids and has been a single parent for more than six years. Her husband passed in May of 2012 after suffering a fatal heart attack. And when you see the Bull family together, you quickly realize there’s something quite striking about them.

That’s because although Bull is white, her three kids are not. Daughters Olivia and Sophia and son Isaiah are all black. And one man found this fact so hard to stomach that he unleashed a social media tirade on Bull and her family.

