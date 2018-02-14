This Woman Got Mixed Up In Vegas’ Seedy Underbelly – And Within A Year She Mysteriously Disappeared

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of miles from the bright lights of Las Vegas, Glendene Grant is worrying about her missing daughter. Almost a year earlier, Jessie Foster left her Canadian home, drawn by the temptations of Sin City. Now, her mother is trying to trace her – but Jessie is nowhere to be found.

Jessica Edith Louise Foster was born on May 27, 1984, in Kamloops, a city in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The youngest of two daughters born to Grant and Dwight Foster, Jessica – known as Jessie – was just a young girl when her parents went their separate ways. In time, Grant remarried and had two more daughters.

While Jessie was growing up, Grant believed that her daughter might one day pursue a career as a hair stylist and beautician, helping celebrities to look their best for the red carpet. But in the end, it would be a different sort of glamour that would dictate Jessie’s future. And it came to her in the form of Donald Vaz – a man she met in Calgary, Canada, when she was just a high-schooler.

