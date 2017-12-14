This Woman Lived A Seemingly Ordinary Life – But One Day She Prepared A Sickening Meal

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s early morning in Australia’s Hunter Valley, and Katherine Knight is busy in the kitchen of her partner’s home. Chopping up vegetables and throwing them in the pot, she is preparing to serve his children a home-cooked meal. But the secret ingredient in this dish is something more awful than you can imagine.

Knight was one of twin girls born on October 24, 1955, in Tenterfield, a town in the New England region of New South Wales, Australia. At the time, her mother Barbara and father Ken were in the grip of an adulterous affair. As a result of this, Knight’s life was one of chaos and confusion from a young age.

When Knight was just four years old, Barbara’s real husband died. Duly, two of their sons moved in with the family, exacerbating an already troubled situation. Apparently, Ken was a violent alcoholic who often assaulted Barbara, causing the young Knight to develop skewed views about relationships and men.

