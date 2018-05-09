This Woman Survived A Head-On Collision – But When Police Arrived She’d Mysteriously Vanished

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an April evening in Montana when Patricia Meehan’s vehicle crashes head-on into oncoming traffic. Miraculously, she survives and witnesses spot her standing dazed at the side of the road. But then she disappears, sparking a mystery that will haunt her family for the next 30 years.

Dolly and Thomas Meehan welcomed their daughter Patricia into the world on November 1, 1951, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. After spending her youth in the city, Patricia had aspirations to work in daycare, and she began studying early childhood development at college in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 1985, Patricia – then in her 30s – had a change of heart. Always an animal lover, she decided to pursue a new career as a ranch hand. So, she moved to Bozeman, a Montana city located in the picturesque Rocky Mountains. There, she picked up casual work in order to supplement her income.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT