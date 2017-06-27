This Woman Has Warned Anybody Who Spots A Rubber Band On Their Front Door To Immediately Call 911

ADVERTISEMENT

Never mind guns or knives, it turns out one of the most threatening objects in the world could now be a rubber band. A Facebook post about these seemingly innocuous objects has gone viral online after one woman in Texas shared a chilling story of attempted burglary. But was all as it seemed?

On April 21, 2016, Kim Fleming Cernigliaro uploaded a Facebook post that shot a chill through the Internet. The Texan described how she was at home one day when she heard someone knocking at the door. It was not a “regular knock,” as she put it, but an urgent pounding. Someone was very keen for her to answer the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cernigliaro’s first thought was that someone was in need of help. However, in her Facebook post, she explained that she never answers her door when she’s alone. And so after several attempts, the knocking fell silent: it seemed the stranger had given up and left.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT