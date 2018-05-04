After This Woman’s Son Was Imprisoned For Murder, She Went Undercover To Prove His Innocence

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Brooklyn bachelorette’s apartment, a striking blonde woman is entertaining a younger man. But as they chatter over wine and weed, a hidden recorder is secretly taping every moment of their conversation. Shockingly, the woman is the mother of convicted murderer John Giuca – and this is her final, desperate attempt at setting her son free.

Mark Fisher was a 19-year-old sophomore at Fairfield University in Connecticut when he made his first unsupervised trip to New York City. A star player on the football team, he was well-liked by students and teachers alike. And at 6 feet 5 inches tall, the athlete was pretty popular with the ladies as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 11, 2003, Fisher arrived in Manhattan, keen to enjoy a weekend away from his studies. And there, in a bar on the Upper East Side, he met a girl who also studied at Fairfield. Fisher subsequently hit it off with one of the girl’s female friends and ended up joining their party for the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT