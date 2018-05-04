After This Woman’s Son Was Imprisoned For Murder, She Went Undercover To Prove His Innocence

By Suzi Marsh
May 4, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Harry Benson/Vanity Fair

In a Brooklyn bachelorette’s apartment, a striking blonde woman is entertaining a younger man. But as they chatter over wine and weed, a hidden recorder is secretly taping every moment of their conversation. Shockingly, the woman is the mother of convicted murderer John Giuca – and this is her final, desperate attempt at setting her son free.

Image: YouTube/ABC News

Mark Fisher was a 19-year-old sophomore at Fairfield University in Connecticut when he made his first unsupervised trip to New York City. A star player on the football team, he was well-liked by students and teachers alike. And at 6 feet 5 inches tall, the athlete was pretty popular with the ladies as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Tomwsulcer

On October 11, 2003, Fisher arrived in Manhattan, keen to enjoy a weekend away from his studies. And there, in a bar on the Upper East Side, he met a girl who also studied at Fairfield. Fisher subsequently hit it off with one of the girl’s female friends and ended up joining their party for the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT