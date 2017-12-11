A Year After Her Father Died, This Teenager Told Her Pal A Dark Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a February evening in Texas, and teenager Marie Robards stands in the doorway of her father’s apartment. Silently, she watches as paramedics try in vain to save his life. One year later, Marie is studying Hamlet with a friend when a murderous confession sparks a dark revelation of her own.

At high school in Fort Worth, TX, in the 1970s, the tall, muscular Steven Robards was considered a catch. Beth Lohmer, meanwhile, was athletic and studious, the president of the National Honors Society and a key player on the basketball and volleyball teams. The pair fell in love and got married in 1974 when Beth was just 18.

After two years, their daughter Dorothy Marie, known as Marie, arrived. However, the cracks in Steven and Beth’s relationship had already begun to show. Finally, in 1980, Beth tired of her husband’s erratic behavior and left the family home with Marie in tow.

