One Year After This Teen Went Missing, A Discovery In A Locked Cupboard Left Officers Horrified

ADVERTISEMENT

The first the world heard about the discovery of a missing 15-year-old girl locked in a small closet was on June 6, 2007. That was the day the police of Bloomfield, Connecticut, found the teen under the stairs of a house in the nearby suburb of West Hartford. The female was found in the home of one Adam Gault, a 41-year-old small businessman. The unfortunate girl’s parents should have been relieved that she was still alive; she had gone missing a year before. But, at first, things appeared to be not quite so straightforward. Indeed, as well as uncovering the missing child’s whereabouts, it appeared that the police had exposed a very unsavory story all round.

Police had actually attended Gault’s address that day to exercise a search warrant they had obtained in relation to the case. The cops were strictly out for evidence and had no expectations that they would find the disappeared daughter there. The girl had gone missing from her parent’s home in Bloomfield on June 14, 2006, when she was just 14 years old. Since she had been missing for almost a year by this point, the authorities believed that in all likelihood the teenager was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers found the missing girl in a tiny, locked cupboard under the staircase at the West Hartford property. The door to the small storage place had been concealed by a large desk. The closet space itself measured just three feet high, and the search party did not believe that the child had been living in there. But where had she been for the last 12 months? In early reports, the police revealed that they suspected that the teen may have been involved in the plot for her own disappearance. In fact, they believed it was possible that she had gone to Gault’s place to escape sexual abuse at her family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT