45 Years After This 11-Year-Old Was Murdered, Police Have Released An Image Of Her Killer’s Face

It’s a summer morning in California, and 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe leaves her family home for the last time. Hours later, she disappears, and a frantic search leads to a body left in the undergrowth. It’s a sickening story – and one made worse by the fact that for 45 years, Linda’s killer has eluded justice. Now, however, police are finally getting closer to the truth.

In July 1973, Linda was living with her parents and two sisters in Newport Beach, a seaside community in California. The middle daughter, she was an artistic child who enjoyed painting and crafting. Moreover, she also loved the piano, and would often play the organs in the local Hammond store.

That year, Linda was spending the summer studying at the nearby Lincoln Intermediary School. Apparently, she was not overly academic, although she enjoyed science class. And at 11 years old, she had just started to gain some independence. In fact, her parents had recently begun allowing her to go to the beach without adult supervision.

