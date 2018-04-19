3 Years After A Florida Man Disappeared, Police Suspicions Focused On The Fire Pit In His Yard

ADVERTISEMENT

After assembling forensic tents in the yard of a missing Florida man, investigators began searching every inch of the property with a dog. It led them to a fire pit. They scanned the area with radar. Then they dug. And what they found buried under a mass of concrete left neighbors shocked and sickened.

Before he disappeared, Michael Shaver, 36, had lived with his family in unincorporated Lake County, south of Clermont. According to one of his best friends, Scott Amatuccio – who spoke to New York-based local newspaper The Daily Star in March 2018 – Shaver was “kind, gentle and smart.” He trained as a commercial pilot, but he had a “dream job” repairing rollercoasters at Walt Disney World.

But in late 2015 Shaver inexplicably vanished. For the next two-and-a-half years, his wife, family and friends claimed not to know where he was. But police were eventually alerted to his disappearance in February 2018. And now the discovery of disturbing clues in the fire pit in his yard may yet solve the mystery of his whereabouts.

