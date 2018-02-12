52 Years After Her Mom Mysteriously Disappeared, This Woman Placed An Ad That Helped Crack The Case

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1961, 25-year-old mom of two Lucy Ann Johnson mysteriously disappeared from her family home in Canada. Her daughter, Linda, was only seven years old when her parent vanished, and, as a grown up, scarcely had any memories of her. Nevertheless, she spent decades wondering what happened to her mom. More than half a century later, the abandoned daughter was determined to get some answers. In 2013, the cold case investigation was reignited and Linda discovered the truth.

At the time of her disappearance, Lucy was resident in the city of Surrey, in the province of British Columbia, Canada. However, the woman had been quite the wanderer. Originally from Alaska, she had been born and raised in that state’s coastal settlement Skagway before roaming to the Canadian towns of Bennett and Pennington. Following a stint in the Yukon community of Carcross, Lucy had moved to Surrey and married her husband, Marvin, in 1954. As well as Linda, the couple had a son, Daniel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucy had vanished in September 1961, but Marvin did not report his wife missing until May 14, 1965. This was more than three years after she had disappeared, and consequently the police considered his behavior suspicious. Treating the case as a homicide, cops searched the family home and dug up the yard. Marvin was interviewed intensely and the Johnson’s neighbors were all quizzed. Nevertheless, the police could find no trace of Lucy Ann Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT