13 Years After This Nurse Was Jailed For Killing A Baby, She Allegedly Made A Chilling Confession

Genene Jones has been locked up since she was found guilty of murdering 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan in 1984 and handed a 99-year jail sentence. She was a nurse when she killed Chelsea during a visit to the little girl’s doctor. Years later, it turns out that Jones may be much more evil than people knew 34 years ago.

Chelsea’s murder happened at the pediatrics clinic of Dr. Kathleen Holland in Kerrville, a small city set on the Guadalupe River in the scenic Texas Hill Country. Holland had opened her clinic in Kerrville in 1982 and she needed a nurse to help her in her practice. She already knew Jones a little as they’d worked together at Bexar County Hospital in San Antonio.

Despite veiled warnings of possible misconduct towards children at Bexar, Holland decided to employ Jones as her nurse. Having worked with Jones herself, she simply didn’t believe the murmurings she’d heard. Plus the hospital administration had been happy to give Jones a good reference.

