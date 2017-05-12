9 Years After This Little Girl Was Mysteriously Killed, Her Grandfather Said What Really Happened

Two-year-old Caylee Anthony had been missing from her home in Orlando, Florida, for a month by the time her mom, Casey Anthony, reported her missing. It was her grandmother, Cindy Anthony, who reported her missing. And naturally, the grandmom was frantic when she dialed 911. “Caylee’s missing,” she told the dispatcher. “It smells like there’s been a dead body in the damn car…”
Caylee’s grandfather, George Anthony, had picked up the car in question earlier after receiving an impounded vehicle notice. He immediately noticed what seemed to be the distinctive smell of decomposing matter coming from the trunk. The car belonged to his daughter, Casey, and her purse was in the vehicle too.
On July 15, 2008 – the day Caylee was finally reported missing – Cindy had found Casey at her boyfriend’s house. She subsequently brought her daughter back home and confronted her. It was then that the revelation about Caylee’s disappearance came out. On June 16, said Casey, she’d left Caylee in the care of her nanny, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, in Orlando. However, she hadn’t seen either of them since.
