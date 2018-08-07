4 Years After A Mother Was Jailed For Killing Her Baby, A Tiny Jacket Was Found Near A Dingo’s Lair

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s August 1980, and the Chamberlain family are camping out in the shadow of Uluru in Australia’s Northern Territory. But as darkness falls, a terrible shout rings out through the night. Baby Azaria has disappeared, and her mother Lindy is pointing the finger at an unlikely suspect. Incredibly, it’s the start of a mystery that will captivate the country for more than 30 years.

Born Alison Lynne Murchison in March 1948, Lindy acquired her nickname when she was a young girl. In her early 20s, she left her home in New Zealand and moved to Australia with her family. There, she met and married pastor Michael Chamberlain. And after spending five years living in Tasmania, the couple settled in Queensland.

By that time, Lindy had given birth to her eldest son, Aidan. And in 1976 another boy, Reagan, arrived. Then, four years later, she welcomed the daughter that her friends said she had always longed for. Azaria was born on June 11, 1980. But when their baby girl was just a couple of months old, the Chamberlains took a trip that would end in unthinkable tragedy.

