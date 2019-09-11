An early summer morning, in a village called Ahlbach in the German state of Hesse. Inhabitants of the area are cozily tucked up in their beds, resting up for the day ahead. But this blissful scene is dramatically shattered rather abruptly. You see, all of a sudden, violent tremors are reverberating through floors and walls – and it’s not immediately clear what the cause of these shockwaves is.
After Violent Tremors Shook A Tiny German Village, A Mysterious Crater Was Found In A Nearby Field
In the wake of this earth-shattering incident, some police officers were ordered to track down its source. They soon ended up in a field used for growing crops which bore evidence of what was behind the tremors. Indeed, in this particular piece of farmland, the officers were now faced with a massive crater in the ground.