After Salvagers Recovered This Sunken Boat Wreck, They Made A Disturbing Discovery

It’s June 10, 2019, and rescue workers are hard at work in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. With barges and cranes set up on the Danube River, people are making a great effort to retrieve a sunken vessel known as the Hableány. But when they finally pluck the boat from the river, the horrifying reality of the situation becomes plain.

Constructed within the Soviet Union, the Hableány could initially trace its origins back to 1949. In 2003 a company called Panorama Deck bought Hableány, an 89-foot-long vessel designed to sail along rivers. From that point on, it found a use in drifting along the Danube River.

The Danube is one of the lengthiest rivers in Europe, second only to the Volga. Starting in Germany and ultimately flowing into the Black Sea, the Danube snakes through a total of ten countries. This means that it passes through more nations than any other river in the world.

