A Female Soldier Has Revealed The Terrifying Truth About Life In North Korea’s Army

Technically, North Korea is still at war with South Korea. Although the fighting between the two countries ended in 1953 after three years of bitter conflict, only an armistice, or ceasefire, was actually signed. The parties to the war have never actually subscribed to a formal peace treaty. And that is the context within which North Korea has one of the most highly militarized societies in the world.

One piece of evidence of this extreme militarization is the level of dedication demanded by the North Korean regime and its leader, Kim Jong-un. All Korean men and women are subject to compulsory military service. Men have to serve for ten years while women serve for six.

In fact, North Korea spends no less than 20 percent of its annual national wealth on the military, although much of that no doubt goes towards its nuclear weapons program rather than to the army. Nevertheless, it has a huge army considering its population of 25 million or so. The North Korean military force is believed to be almost 6.5 million strong.

