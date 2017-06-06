This Girl Was Only Trying To Scare Her Boyfriend, But Tragically She Paid The Ultimate Price

ADVERTISEMENT

Abigail Brown and James Brum had a life that many people would envy. The British couple had based themselves in Thailand and were working intermittently while also learning the local language.

The pair lived in the resort town of Phuket for around two years. James was a professional mixed martial arts fighter and both of them regularly trained at a local gym. They enjoyed a fit and healthy lifestyle and were living life to the full, by all accounts.

Abigail was enjoying the gym. In January 2017, the 26-year-old had taken to social media to tell pals about her latest health and fitness regime, while she also posted a thank-you to the center’s fitness instructors for a recent session.

