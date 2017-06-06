Abigail Brown and James Brum had a life that many people would envy. The British couple had based themselves in Thailand and were working intermittently while also learning the local language.
The pair lived in the resort town of Phuket for around two years. James was a professional mixed martial arts fighter and both of them regularly trained at a local gym. They enjoyed a fit and healthy lifestyle and were living life to the full, by all accounts.
Abigail was enjoying the gym. In January 2017, the 26-year-old had taken to social media to tell pals about her latest health and fitness regime, while she also posted a thank-you to the center’s fitness instructors for a recent session.
-
This Dachshund Had A Giant Belly. Then Rescuers Were Floored When She Started Popping Out Pups
-
Bullies Called This 12-Year-Old Girl “Godzilla.” But 15 Years Later, The Boot’s On The Other Foot
-
This Girl Was Only Trying To Scare Her Boyfriend, But Tragically She Paid The Ultimate Price
-
The Rarely Heard Argentinean View Of The Falklands War Reveals A Very Different Side To The Story
-
When Her Husband Told Her She Wasn’t Going To Work, She Laughed – But Then He Handed Her A Note
-
This 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Woman Is The World’s Most Immaculately Preserved Mummy
-
When Museum Staff Opened This Crumpled-Up Parcel, They Discovered A 2,000-Year-Old Secret
-
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Is All Grown Up Now, And It’s Startling How Much She Looks Like Her Mom
-
This Mom And Her Girls Let Their Hair Grow Insanely Long, And It’s Got Be Seen To Be Believed
-
Glen Campbell’s Wife Has Explained Why He’s Faded From The Spotlight, And It’s Heartbreaking
-
When This Dad Asked His Kids For Forgiveness, Mom Wrote A Letter About How She “Broke”
-
The Truth Behind Richard Simmons’ Disappearance May Have Finally Been Revealed