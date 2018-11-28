A Gold Digger Bought A $10,000 Metal Detector – But Then Found A Nugget Worth A Mind-boggling Sum

ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere in the Australian outback, a prospector is searching for mineral wealth, when his state-of-the-art metal detector indicates the presence of a metallic object buried in the ground. The prospector, however, isn’t too hopeful. As he starts digging, the last thing he expects to unearth is precious hunk of gold ore…

Nonetheless, that’s what this prospector found in August 2016. He had stumbled across an enormous gold nugget, which he decided to name Friday’s Joy. “I thought it was rubbish at first, maybe an old horseshoe,” the man told Minelab, the manufacturer of the metal detector. “About 12 inches below the ground, I could just barely make out the top of something.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But as he dug into the ground, he soon realized it was no horseshoe. “I really couldn’t believe my eyes,” he recalled to Minelab. “This wasn’t an old piece of steel in front of me. I had just unearthed a colossal gold nugget – a once-in-a-lifetime find! I was in total disbelief as I didn’t think nuggets of this size were still around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT