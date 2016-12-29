ADVERTISEMENT

Aleppo is in ruins, its streets and plazas shattered by years of war. But the destruction of this ancient city represents not only a tragedy for Syria, but a loss and failure for all humanity. For Aleppo was one of the world’s oldest and most beautiful cities. And it was here, in fact, that some say civilization began…

In this post-truth age of “fake news” and relentless propaganda, it can be hard to get a sense of reality on the ground. Between geopolitical power plays and wanton acts of violence, there do seem to be few heroes in the story of Syria. However, villains and victims abound.

Indeed, according to an old saying, truth is the first casualty of war. The following Images of Aleppo, however, do cast light on the destructive legacy of the Syrian conflict. Assembled and shared on Facebook by those working at the Olympia Restaurant in Aleppo, the Images offer a haunting visual record of the city before and after it was ruined.

