Aleppo is in ruins, its streets and plazas shattered by years of war. But the destruction of this ancient city represents not only a tragedy for Syria, but a loss and failure for all humanity. For Aleppo was one of the world’s oldest and most beautiful cities. And it was here, in fact, that some say civilization began…
In this post-truth age of “fake news” and relentless propaganda, it can be hard to get a sense of reality on the ground. Between geopolitical power plays and wanton acts of violence, there do seem to be few heroes in the story of Syria. However, villains and victims abound.
Indeed, according to an old saying, truth is the first casualty of war. The following Images of Aleppo, however, do cast light on the destructive legacy of the Syrian conflict. Assembled and shared on Facebook by those working at the Olympia Restaurant in Aleppo, the Images offer a haunting visual record of the city before and after it was ruined.
These Are The 20 Most Bizarre Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories Of All Time
This 11-Year-Old Kid Is Inspiring New York Subway Riders In The Most Selfless Way
Archaeologists Unearthed This 3,000-Year-Old Settlement That Gives Us Unique Access To A Lost People
20 Surprising Stars Who’ve Done Time Behind Bars
Nobody Can Make Sense Of WTF Is Going On Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian
20 Mind-blowing Star Wars Facts You’d Have To Be A Jedi Master To Know
Right After This Army Vet Was Put Behind Bars, Cameras Caught A Judge Going Into His Cell
The 20 Most Extraordinary Weather Phenomena In Living Memory
This Guy Has Five Wives – And Their Lifestyle Is So Controversial, Even Regular Polygamists Shun Them
Archaeologists Have Dug Up The Mutilated Remains Of Medieval People Who Were Deemed To Be Vampires
20 Actors Who Were Written Out Of TV Shows For Truly Surprising Reasons
When Rescuers Picked Up This Paralyzed Stray, They Thought He’d Never Walk Again