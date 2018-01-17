This High School Teacher Began Texting A Student. Then Cops Caught Her In An Incriminating Act

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hunter Day sat in her Oklahoma home, she may not have expected the cops to burst through the door. Little did Day know, though, that she had been under investigation for the messages she had sent to one of her high school students. And when details of those texts emerged, they revealed that Day had been embroiled in quite the dangerous situation.

Up until the police had intervened, however, the 22-year-old had been a chemistry teacher at Yukon High School in Oklahoma. She had only been in her position for weeks, in fact; originally, she had been leaning towards a career in medicine.

In an October 2017 interview with Oklahoma City-based station KWTV, though, Day revealed why she had changed her mind. Principally, it was because she had wanted to spend more time with her family. And her husband was on the Yukon High School staff, too, as an inside linebackers coach for the football team.

