When Inmates Took A Prison Guard Hostage, Responding Officers Didn’t Realize It Was A Trap

In the middle of a busy prison, a fight seemingly breaks out between two inmates. While radioing for help, prison guard Steven Floyd is bundled into a closet and taken hostage – the first steps in a siege that will last for two days. But as his fellow officers rush to his aid, Floyd apparently screams out a warning that everything is not as it seems.
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is located in New Castle County, near the town of Smyrna in northern Delaware. Opened in 1971, it is home to around 2,600 adult males and is the largest facility of its kind in the state.
The center houses a mixture of minimum, medium and maximum-security prisoners. Some of them have access to radios, books and magazines. However, others are awaiting the death penalty and are only allowed outside their cells for one hour every day.
20 Secrets About Kelly Ripa That She’d Never Talk About On Air
This Brave Little Girl Had Days Left To Live, But The Bond She Formed With This Kitten Was Beautiful
20 Movies That Predicted The Future With Eerie Precision
When A Guy Saw This Little Face Emerge From A Storm Drain, He Knew He Couldn’t Keep Driving
20 Life Hacks That Are So Boneheaded They’re Borderline Genius
When This Man Was Shot, A Hospital Saved His Life. Then 9 Years On, He Returns For A Special Reason
This Pup Posed For Photos To Try And Get Adopted, But They Didn’t Expect Him To React The Way He Did
20 Outrageous Windshield Notes Left By Drivers Who Just Couldn’t Take Any More
This Woman Was Shamed By Wedding Guests For The Dress She Was Wearing. Her Response? Phenomenal
Here’s What It Means If You’ve Got Dimples Right Above Your Butt
This Poor Kitty Had To Have Both His Legs Removed, But Then A Vet Had A Brilliant Idea
20 Inspirational Celebrities Who Won Battles Against Breast Cancer