When Inmates Took A Prison Guard Hostage, Responding Officers Didn’t Realize It Was A Trap

In the middle of a busy prison, a fight seemingly breaks out between two inmates. While radioing for help, prison guard Steven Floyd is bundled into a closet and taken hostage – the first steps in a siege that will last for two days. But as his fellow officers rush to his aid, Floyd apparently screams out a warning that everything is not as it seems.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is located in New Castle County, near the town of Smyrna in northern Delaware. Opened in 1971, it is home to around 2,600 adult males and is the largest facility of its kind in the state.

The center houses a mixture of minimum, medium and maximum-security prisoners. Some of them have access to radios, books and magazines. However, others are awaiting the death penalty and are only allowed outside their cells for one hour every day.

