When A 5-Year-Old Walked Into A Police Station Holding This Sign, The Officers Broke Down In Tears

By Jemma Porter
February 13, 2017
Image: Facebook/ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Screaming sirens, angry mobs and the rumble of helicopters overhead. It might sound like a scene in a distant, war-torn country, but we’re talking about Charlotte, North Carolina, when protests shook the city in 2016. While Governor Pat McCrory announced a state of emergency and called on the National Guard for help, one small boy took matters into his own hands.

Image: Facebook/Deanna Hooker
Jayden Hooker might look like a regular five year old, but according to his mom Deanna he’s an “old soul”. He lives with his parents and sister in Charlotte, just a few blocks from where the protests took place. On September 20, 2016, he heard noise outside his bedroom window. Frightened, he got out of bed.

Image: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
When he called for his parents, Deanna tried to explain what was happening. It must have been hard to tell a child. The troubles started after local police shot Keith Lamont Scott – just a few miles away from the Hooker family home.

