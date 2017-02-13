When A 5-Year-Old Walked Into A Police Station Holding This Sign, The Officers Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Screaming sirens, angry mobs and the rumble of helicopters overhead. It might sound like a scene in a distant, war-torn country, but we’re talking about Charlotte, North Carolina, when protests shook the city in 2016. While Governor Pat McCrory announced a state of emergency and called on the National Guard for help, one small boy took matters into his own hands.

Jayden Hooker might look like a regular five year old, but according to his mom Deanna he’s an “old soul”. He lives with his parents and sister in Charlotte, just a few blocks from where the protests took place. On September 20, 2016, he heard noise outside his bedroom window. Frightened, he got out of bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he called for his parents, Deanna tried to explain what was happening. It must have been hard to tell a child. The troubles started after local police shot Keith Lamont Scott – just a few miles away from the Hooker family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT