Jenna Bush Hager’s Tribute To Barbara Bush Has Revealed The Former First Lady’s Last Words To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a relative is never easy, particularly when that person has influenced you and so many others. So when Barbara Bush took ill, her family must have pondered what life would be like without her. However, before she left this world, the former First Lady sent her granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager some last words that will stay with her forever.

Barbara Bush was born in New York City on June 8, 1925. During her childhood, she was just like any other kid and enjoyed athletic activities such as swimming and tennis. However, when Barbara was just 16, she had a life-changing encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then that the teenager first met her future husband George Bush at a Christmas dance in Greenwich, Connecticut. At the time, he was a student at the Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and Barbara fell instantly in love with him. He was also smitten, and the couple became engaged just 18 months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT