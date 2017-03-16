This Jogger Fought With An Attacker In A Restroom, And Her GPS Recorded The Frightening Event

When Kelly Herron took a break from her daily run to use a public restroom, there was no way she could have known that her day was about to take a turn for the extreme. But as she dried her hands and turned around, she realized that something was terribly wrong. Indeed, standing behind her was a registered sex offender. Herron, then, had to think on her feet – and as she defended herself, her GPS recorded the entire, terrifying ordeal.
Thirty-six-year-old Herron hails from Seattle, Washington, where she works for a cosmetics company. She’s a passionate jogger, cyclist and runner and is keen to extol the virtues of keeping fit and exercising. But on that fateful spring day she was about to find that the hobby could prove dangerous.
Of course, Herron had felt no fear on 5 March, 2017, when she’d headed down to the Golden Gardens Park in Seattle. With beaches, wetlands and grassy areas, the park is a popular location – particularly for watersports like canoeing, kayaking and kitesurfing. Rather than participating in any of those, however, Herron embarked upon a ten-mile run.
After This K-9 Was Shot In The Face By A Suspect, His Distraught Partner Didn’t Know If He’d Make It
This Foster Child Is Taken From An Abusive Home, And It’s Just The Start Of Her Heartbreaking Tale
After This Woman’s Waters Broke At 22 Weeks, She Stunned Doctors Who Said Her Baby Wouldn’t Survive
This Dog Was Hurled Down A 22-Floor Garbage Chute And Left At The Mercy Of An Approaching Compactor
This Teen Vanished Leaving Her Parents Devastated – Now The Mystery Has Finally Been Solved
When Rescuers Found This Cat On The Streets, His Mange Was So Severe That He Couldn’t Even See
After A Guy Studied Soldiers’ Journals, He Discovered This Secret Underground WWI Complex
The 20 Most Stunning Royal Wedding Dresses Of All Time
After Her Spine Was Brutally Crushed, This Desperate Pup Crawled Across Botswana’s Badlands
In 1987 This Baby Fell Down A 22ft Well. 30 Years On She’s Opened Up About Her Terrifying Ordeal
20 Animals That Look Like They’re Melting
Minutes After Mom’s Baby Was Born By C-Section, She Took Some Photos That Swept The Internet