This Jogger Fought With An Attacker In A Restroom, And Her GPS Recorded The Frightening Event

When Kelly Herron took a break from her daily run to use a public restroom, there was no way she could have known that her day was about to take a turn for the extreme. But as she dried her hands and turned around, she realized that something was terribly wrong. Indeed, standing behind her was a registered sex offender. Herron, then, had to think on her feet – and as she defended herself, her GPS recorded the entire, terrifying ordeal.

Thirty-six-year-old Herron hails from Seattle, Washington, where she works for a cosmetics company. She’s a passionate jogger, cyclist and runner and is keen to extol the virtues of keeping fit and exercising. But on that fateful spring day she was about to find that the hobby could prove dangerous.

Of course, Herron had felt no fear on 5 March, 2017, when she’d headed down to the Golden Gardens Park in Seattle. With beaches, wetlands and grassy areas, the park is a popular location – particularly for watersports like canoeing, kayaking and kitesurfing. Rather than participating in any of those, however, Herron embarked upon a ten-mile run.

