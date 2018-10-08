This Man Went Missing In The Atlantic. Then 66 Days Later His Family Got Some Astonishing News

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dramatic rescue in March 2015, Louis Jordan was plucked from his damaged yacht after 66 days at sea. A German container ship passing by had spotted him and by all accounts had saved the shipwrecked sailor’s life. That, at least, was the story as it was reported initially.

Jordan, 37, set sail from a marina in Conway, South Carolina, on what he had planned to be a brief fishing excursion. He was aboard his 35-foot boat Angel, a Pearson Alberg 35 yacht. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 230 pounds, Jordan was dubbed a “gentle giant” by friends, according to The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like his father, retired teacher Frank, Jordan subscribes to the Baha’i faith. Baha’i adherents believe that all the major religious leaders – Muhammad, Buddha, Jesus – are actually preaching about the same god. Frank Jordan is an experienced sailor, but his son is not.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT