This Mom Was Pregnant When She Suddenly Vanished – But Her Facebook Mysteriously Kept Updating

As Bethany Decker’s grandparents pull up outside her apartment, they notice something’s terribly amiss. Her car has a flat tire, it’s parked crooked – and their granddaughter is nowhere to be seen. In fact, Bethany would never be seen again.

Bethany was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on May 13, 1989. After she graduated from high school, she travelled to Fairfax to attend George Mason University. Seemingly no stranger to a busy life, she managed to hold down a full-time job while she was also majoring in global and economic change.

Then, while at university, Bethany fell pregnant to Army National Guardsman Emile Decker. And it wasn’t long before she’d married Emile, six months before giving birth to their son. However, Emile was soon deployed to Afghanistan, leaving Bethany to juggle not only her job and studies, but caring for their son too.

