20 Seriously Smart Tips That Will Save You A Ton Of Money

It’s true what they say: every penny counts. And yet, it’s all too easy these days to burn through your paycheck long before your next one is due. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can save yourself from spending, from being savvy with store discounts to knowing exactly what food to buy, and where and when to buy it. If you’re after some seriously smart money-saving tips, then, read on.

20. Use reward credit cards

Getting a credit card doesn’t mean getting into debt – in fact, you can simply use it for your everyday spending, paying it off every month. Why? Well, for the rewards. Indeed, plenty of cards offer incentives such as air miles, cashback or vouchers for stores and hotels. After all, if you’re spending anyway, there’s no harm in earning something back.

19. Use store loyalty cards

If the stores you shop at have loyalty programs that you aren’t signed up to, then you’re missing a trick. After all, even if some of the rewards seem minuscule, they’re better than nothing, and signing up is usually simple. Just remember not to spend more than you normally would in order to take advantage.

