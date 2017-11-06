20 Of The Most Insanely Expensive Mistakes History Has Ever Seen

You may well have made some financial mishaps at one time or another – by buying the wrong airline ticket, for instance, or forgetting to turn off auto-renew on a subscription. Still, you can rest assured that those goofs absolutely pale in comparison to the following monstrously expensive mistakes. Indeed, from the man who cost his company $9 billion to the $7.5 million fortune thrown away on a hard drive, these mix-ups will likely make you feel far better about the times that you’ve mishandled money.
20. China’s tower block collapse
In 2009 a tower block at Shanghai’s Lotus Riverside complex crumbled to the ground, principally because of its shaky foundations. As a result, dozens of apartments, some costing as much as $264 per square foot, were lost. And the property’s developer may have taken a further – and hugely expensive – financial hit after a number of investors in the project subsequently asked for their money back.
19. A lost Bitcoin fortune
Remember when Bitcoin first took off? Well, some of those wise enough to get in on the ground floor may now be millionaires, thanks to the cryptocurrency’s ballooning value. One man who isn’t enjoying the fruits of his labor, though, is James Howells. Why? Well, although the Welsh IT worker had mined 7,500 bitcoins back in 2009, he went on to inadvertently discard the hard drive on which he had stored them. And come 2013, those bitcoins had reached a value of $7.5 million. Ouch.
