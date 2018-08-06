20 Shady Secrets That Companies Wanted Their Employees To Hide From Customers

ADVERTISEMENT

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that many big companies are prone to a little dishonesty and deception. But you may be astonished by the lengths to which some of them go. Indeed, from restaurants reusing products to adoption agencies lying about where your money’s going, these businesses are apparently hiding some shady secrets from customers. Not only that, but they’re also using their employees to do so.

20. Made in New Jersey

“I worked at an art store that sold glass, mostly made in China with very few actual nice pieces. We were told to peel the ‘Made in China’ stickers off. If anyone asked where the glass came from we would say New Jersey, which is where the supplier was from.”

Yeah, we’re pretty sure this isn’t totally above board. In fact, it’s so far under board that we’re really not surprised the employees were forced to bend the truth. Sure, you could argue that New Jersey is indeed one place the glass literally “comes from,” but we all know what customers are really asking about here.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. A fry packet half-full

“I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton while putting the fries into them so that it looked full. But [it] actually wasn’t. I only had one customer call me out on it. He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the carton himself. It only filled up half way, so I had to give him more fries. I was impressed and embarrassed. It’s been seven years and I can still see his face.”

If this alleged story is true, we’re now rethinking our entire history of McDonald’s orders. And you can bet that our next trip there will involve pulling the same genius move. Because we also need to make sure that we’re getting the right amount of fries. And if not? Well, another employee may be telling this exact story in a few years…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT