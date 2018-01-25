20 Seemingly Ordinary Thrift Store Finds That Were Actually Worth A Small Fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a common enough dream – you pay a few cents for a dusty old trinket at a thrift store and it turns out to be a rare antique worth a small fortune. Of course that is extremely unlikely to happen to you – but it’s not completely impossible. Read on to discover 20 times when something like that actually did happen in real life.

20. $35,000 Watch

Zach Norris of Phoenix, Arizona actually paid a visit to his local Goodwill looking for a secondhand golf trolley. But he found a completely different bargain. What he spotted was a vintage diver’s watch from 1959, made by the exclusive Jaeger-LeCoultre company. He paid $5.99 for the watch – then sold it on a specialist watch collectors website for $35,000.

19. Artist’s necklace

Famous American sculptor Alexander Calder (1898-1976) is well known for his large sculptures and his mobiles. He’s less well known for his jewelry, but nevertheless it’s highly valued. So when you happen across a piece of Calder jewelry in a box of junk at a Brooklyn fleamarket selling for $15, just buy it. One lucky but anonymous collector did just that, going on to sell the piece at auction in 2013 for $267,750.

