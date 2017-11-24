Months After These Friends Disappeared, Two Bodies Were Found In The Wilderness Locked In An Embrace

By Ken Macdonald
November 24, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: State of California Department of Justice via International Business Times
Image: State of California Department of Justice via International Business Times

Good friends Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen, both former students at California State University, Fullerton, were all set for a day’s hiking on the morning of July 27, 2017. They headed off into the rugged desert splendor of the Joshua Tree National Park. With temperatures nudging 100° F, this could be dangerous terrain, despite its beauty.

Image: Facebook/Trending Topic Hari Ini
Image: Facebook/Trending Topic Hari Ini

Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Orbeso was from LA’s Lakewood suburb, where he went to the local high school, before going on to work at a golf course in Long Beach as a security guard. “He’s in very good shape, always carries knives when hiking and is a survivalist,” Orbeso’s good friend Austin Young, 23, later told the The Orange County Register. “He is also the most respectful, honest and straightforward person you will ever meet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Rachel Nguyen
Image: Facebook/Rachel Nguyen

Rachel Nguyen, 20, was from another LA suburb, Westminster, which is about a 20-minute drive from Lakewood. Nguyen’s aunt, Mong Ha Le, told the Los Angeles Times that her niece was quite the traveler, visiting a range of countries including Mexico, Hong Kong and Thailand. “[She was] very sweet, yet really a tomboy,” Le added. “As a child, I gave her a doll and she told me she didn’t play with dolls. She much preferred video games, so we got her a Wii.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT